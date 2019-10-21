“Everything was as still as death,” what survivors saw in the eye of a tornado

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Very few people have glimpsed what happens inside of a tornado. After several tornados touched down in North Texas over the weekend, we wanted to find out what actually happens inside a funnel cloud.

In 1928, farmer Will Kemp from Greensburg, Kansas, stood in the doorway of his storm cellar as a tornado passed overhead. He later wrote “everything was as still as death.” He described smelling a gassy odor and could hear screaming and hissing from the other side of the tornado. He said the walls of the tornado were made of rotating clouds and he could only see them because of the lightning zigging and zagging in the sky above.

In 1948, retired U.S. Army weatherman Captain Roy Hall from McKinney, Texas, watched from his cellar as his home was torn apart above him. Clutching his baby in his arms, he observed the tornado moving overhead. He described the inside of the tornado as smooth and opaque, but also shiny. He witnessed the same lightning dancing around inside the tornado as Will Kemp did, but also saw tiny tornados forming and falling apart.

Both eyewitness accounts describe similar smells and the same eerie silence. The storm that Captain Hall witnessed spared his family but killed 100 other Texans.