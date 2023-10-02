AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits festival goers are going to get a special performance this year courtesy of the sun. The first of two eclipses that will pass over Texas in the next seven months will occur on Oct. 14 during weekend two of ACL.

While Austin isn’t in the path of totality of this annular eclipse, 88% of sunlight will be blocked out. The eclipse will peak at 11:54 a.m., according to the University of Texas in Austin’s Department of Astronomy.

As an annular eclipse, the moon will not totally blot out the light of the sun. Instead, a ring of fire will appear around the moon, with the center of the star blocked out.

Eye safety during the annular eclipse

While you can look directly at the sun during the peak of total eclipse, an annular eclipse is different. It is very dangerous to look at the sun during an annular eclipse and you are risking damage to your eyes.

According to the American Astronomical Society, “The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed, partially eclipsed, or annularly eclipsed Sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.”

The NASA map includes a globe showing the full paths of the 2023 annular eclipse (in yellow and black) and the 2024 total eclipse (in purple and black). Shaded bands (yellow for the annular eclipse and purple for the total eclipse) also show where a partial eclipse can be seen. Credit: NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Eclipse glasses use a special filter that blocks sunlight. Normal sunglasses, even the best ones, do not have this protection.

Eclipse glasses can be purchased online. The AAS has a list of eclipse glasses suppliers on their website.

Who’s performing during the ACL Eclipse?

ACL weekend two’s Saturday shows kick off right as the eclipse reaches totality.

Miya Folick, Pony Bradshaw, Blackchyl, The Barton Hill Choir and Goodnight, Texas will all be on stage as the eclipse kicks off.

The October 14th eclipse will be an annular eclipse, where the moon is further from the Earth and does not completely blot out the sun. Annular eclipses occur roughly three times a year.

On April 8th, 2024, Texas will be graced with a rare total solar eclipse, where the sun is completely blocked by the moon. These occur every 18 months somewhere on Earth.