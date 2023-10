AUSTIN (KXAN) — An annular solar eclipse passed over Central Texas on Saturday.

Many KXAN viewers shared their eclipse photos with us. Here’s some of their pics:

Photo of annular eclipse taken in northwest Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Debbie Herrington)

Photo of annular eclipse taken in northwest Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Debbie Herrington)

Photo of annular eclipse taken in northwest Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Debbie Herrington)

Comet looks at eclipse shadows in Round Rock on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Candida Wydra)

Solar eclipse photo from Elgin, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Cirilo Laura Alicia Kai Almanza)

Eclipse pattern shows on Kiwi the dog in the North Shoal Creek neighborhood of Austin. (Courtesy Catherine Kelly)

Eclipse view through binoculars on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Kim Yarbrough)

Dripping Springs eclipse watch party Oct. 14, 2023. (KXAN Photo)

Dripping Springs eclipse watch party Oct. 14, 2023. (KXAN Photo)

Dripping Springs eclipse watch party Oct. 14, 2023. (KXAN Photo)

Dripping Springs eclipse watch party Oct. 14, 2023. (KXAN Photo)

Eclipse pic from Round Rock, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Troy and Melissa Hollan)

Eclipse pic from Round Rock, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Troy and Melissa Hollan)

The next solar eclipse will be April 8, which will be a total solar eclipse. In Austin, the eclipse is expected to last about 1 minute and 40 seconds.