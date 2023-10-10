Editor’s note: The video above shares how to avoid eclipse blindness.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just a few days until the annular solar eclipse, a number of Central Texas libraries will be handing out free eclipse glasses.

Eclipse glasses are necessary to prevent damage caused by looking at the sun, which is called eclipse blindness or solar retinopathy. The damage could heal over time, but eye damage could be permanent, optometrist Dr. Andrew Neighbors told KXAN.

The Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries program will give 5 million glasses to 10,000 libraries nationwide, including more than 20 libraries or library systems in Central Texas, according to the program website.

The Austin Public Library said on social media it has glasses available at APL locations with a limit of two glasses per person.

Here’s a list of other participating libraries in Central Texas, according to the program:

Austin Public Library , any branch location

, any branch location Bastrop Public Library , 1100 Church St., Bastrop

, 1100 Church St., Bastrop Bertram Library , 170 S. Gabriel St., Bertram

, 170 S. Gabriel St., Bertram Buda Public Library , 405 Loop St., Buda

, 405 Loop St., Buda Cedar Park Public Library , 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park

, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park Dripping Springs Community Library , 501 Sportsplex Drive, Dripping Springs

, 501 Sportsplex Drive, Dripping Springs East Travis Gateway Library District , 13512 FM 812, Del Valle; 5121 Albert Brown Drive, Del Valle

, 13512 FM 812, Del Valle; 5121 Albert Brown Drive, Del Valle Florence Public Library , 207 E Main St., Florence

, 207 E Main St., Florence Georgetown Public Library , 402 W. 8th St., Georgetown

, 402 W. 8th St., Georgetown Herman Brown Free Library , 100 E. Washington St., Burnet

, 100 E. Washington St., Burnet Johnson City Library , 501 N. Nugent Avenue, Johnson City

, 501 N. Nugent Avenue, Johnson City Lago Vista Public Library , 5803 Thunderbird St., Lago Vista

, 5803 Thunderbird St., Lago Vista Lake Travis Community Library , 1938 Lohmans Crossing Road, Austin

, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Road, Austin Lakeshore Library , 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam

, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam Leander Public Library , 1011 S. Bagdad Road, Leander

, 1011 S. Bagdad Road, Leander Marble Falls Public Library , 101 Main St., Marble Falls,

, 101 Main St., Marble Falls, Pflugerville Public Library , 1008 Pfluger St. W., Pflugerville

, 1008 Pfluger St. W., Pflugerville Round Rock Public Library , 200 E. Liberty Ave., Round Rock

, 200 E. Liberty Ave., Round Rock San Marcos Public Library , 625 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos

, 625 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos Taylor Public Library , 801 Vance St., Taylor

, 801 Vance St., Taylor Westbank Community Library, 1309 Westbank Drive, Austin

A map of libraries and the eclipse path is available online.