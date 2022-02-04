Driving after the winter storm? Watch out for ‘Ice Missiles’

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ice forming on cars and other surfaces in Cedar Park.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re hitting the roads today, you may have noticed a lot of cars driving around with ice still covering them. This can be extremely dangerous and could cause an accident or damage to a passing vehicle.

Often called “ice missiles”, these leftover shards of ice can slide onto a driver’s windshield or even fly off at a high speed. AAA advises clearing off any “ice missiles” before hitting the roads; saying “snow (or ice) cascading from your car’s roof can limit visibility for others on the road,” while also putting you in danger.

Ice falling off your car can cause damage in a few ways:

  • Damage a windshield
  • Dent someone else’s vehicle
  • Scratch your own car’s or someone else’s paint
  • Ice could slide down and obscure your view while driving

In at least 4 states and the District of Columbia, leaving ice on your car while driving is illegal, according to the American Trucking Association. There are several states where you can receive a citation for having ice on your vehicle. In Pennsylvania, for instance, you could earn a $1,000 ticket.

Texas currently has no such law nor issues citations.

How to remove ice from your car

AAA has a few tips for removing ice from your car after a freeze:

  • Use de-icer. An easy at-home way to do this is mix rubbing alcohol with water in a spray bottle.
  • Wipe your windshield down before using your wiper. Ice could damage your wiper.
  • Work from top down, pulling ice towards you so you don’t have to clean the same areas twice.
  • Park facing the east overnight. The rising sun will help melt the ice.
  • Never use hot water to clear ice. The sudden temperature change could cause your windows to crack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

36° / 20°
Sun & Clouds
Sun & Clouds 0% 36° 20°

Saturday

44° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 27°

Sunday

53° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 32°

Monday

54° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 33°

Tuesday

60° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

32°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Clear
0%
27°

29°

11 PM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

4 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

5 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

6 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

7 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

29°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

34°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

38°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

40°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

BestReviews

More reviews

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss