Driving after the winter storm? Watch out for ‘Ice Missiles’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re hitting the roads today, you may have noticed a lot of cars driving around with ice still covering them. This can be extremely dangerous and could cause an accident or damage to a passing vehicle.

Often called “ice missiles”, these leftover shards of ice can slide onto a driver’s windshield or even fly off at a high speed. AAA advises clearing off any “ice missiles” before hitting the roads; saying “snow (or ice) cascading from your car’s roof can limit visibility for others on the road,” while also putting you in danger.

Ice falling off your car can cause damage in a few ways:

Damage a windshield

Dent someone else’s vehicle

Scratch your own car’s or someone else’s paint

Ice could slide down and obscure your view while driving

In at least 4 states and the District of Columbia, leaving ice on your car while driving is illegal, according to the American Trucking Association. There are several states where you can receive a citation for having ice on your vehicle. In Pennsylvania, for instance, you could earn a $1,000 ticket.

Texas currently has no such law nor issues citations.

How to remove ice from your car

AAA has a few tips for removing ice from your car after a freeze: