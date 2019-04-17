Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more
Highest severe storm threat this year coming tonight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scattered light rain rolls through at times today, then severe storms are possible in many areas overnight tonight.
The majority of our viewing area is still under the "Enhanced Risk" of severe storms tonight, as diagnosed by the latest morning update from the NOAA Storm Prediction Center. This means that numerous damaging storms are possible.
Very large hail is a concern with discrete storms -- if they are able to fire -- early this evening in the Hill Country, then wind damage will be the main risk as the storms congeal into a squall line by the time they approach Austin.Read the Full Article
Prepare your home, family for spring storms and flooding
Get ready for spring flash floods with this terrific, all-encompassing guide to flooding in Austin from the City's Watershed Protection Department:
And, with our KXAN Severe Weather Guide, you can be prepared for all other hazards, from tornadoes to heat waves:Read the Full Article
4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm, which could bring damaging wind and hail, is set to move through Texas Wednesday into Thursday.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for an area stretching from Central and Northern Texas to parts of East Texas.
On Wednesday KXAN's David Yeomans in Austin, KWKT's Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK's Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX's Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls joined together for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area.Read the Full Article
