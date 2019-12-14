December bird forecast

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon

If December weather is anything like November’s we are in for a roller coaster ride of temperatures and winds. One thing we can count on is an increased number of native sparrows arriving for the winter. Central Texas is well known for its diversity of sparrows. In winter the seven year-round species are joined by fifteen other species that are expected to winter here or migrate through. Clearly there is more to sparrow diversity than the commonly encountered non-native House Sparrow (which is more closely related to finches than sparrows.)

Spotted Towhee in Leaf Litter Jeff Whitlock, The Online Zoo

Beginning bird watchers find that sparrows are challenging to identify, and just call them little brown jobs (LBJ’s for short). Sparrows’ cryptic coloration helps them blend into the scenery in their chosen habitats. When you get a good look at one, you will appreciate its subtle beauty. The various sparrow species range in size from five inches up to about nine inches, with more on the smaller end of the scale. While you might think the larger birds, like the skulking Spotted Towhee, would be easier to see, that is not necessarily the case.

Below are some tips on some of our more common sparrows and where to look for them, starting with your yard or greenbelt. Look up feathers on a songbird to become familiar with some of the terms used.

Chipping Sparrow in Yaupon- James Giroux

If you have a seed feeder out you may attract Chipping Sparrows. Dressed in its winter plumage the Chipping has a rufous tinge to its crown, a pale eyebrow and a black eye line that runs from its bill back through the eye and further. It has an unstreaked gray nape, brown back and tail with two white wing bars and a gray unstreaked breast and belly. Chipping Sparrows move around in small flocks and like live oak woodlands.

White-throated Sparrow – Jane Tillman

A suet feeder may attract a White-throated Sparrow. This sparrow likes to forage unseen in tangles and at ground level, staying in contact with others with a “sssst” vocalization, occasionally breaking into a little snippet of its “oh sweet Canada, Canada, Canada” song. The white throat on the adult is very distinct. So is its strong white eyebrow punctuated with an astonishingly yellow lore right above its bill.

Song Sparrow – Jane Tillman

Song Sparrows favor grasses and cattails surrounding ponds and brushy wet areas. Often heard before seen, they make a “chimp” or “wimpf” call note. This is a dark sparrow with a brown crown, gray eyebrow, streaky sides and breast and a long tail. On a spring-like day it might burst into a bit of buzzy song.

Lincoln’s Sparrow – Jane Tillman

Lincoln Sparrows favor thickets in winter. A close relative of the Song Sparrow, this brown sparrow has very crisp streaking on its breast and flanks. The breast streaking is set off by a buffy colored breast.

Your residence’s proximity to natural areas will affect the kinds of sparrows that may show up. Adding some understory like native shrubby Coralberry or Elbowbush, where they can search for food unseen by predators, will increase your chances of attracting them. Creating a native grass patch of Lindheimer Muhly or Sideoats Grama will provide sustainable sustenance, especially for the grassland sparrows needing safe passage on the way to their winter home.

Unfortunately for our native sparrows, habitat loss is contributing to significant population declines. They may have spent last winter in a grassy Texas meadow, and summered in the prairie states or Canada, only to return this fall to find a paved parking lot. If you really want to see a good diversity of sparrows and get a better understanding of sparrow habitat, head over to Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park. The restored prairie which abuts wooded areas and some grapevine thickets is a sparrow haven in the winter months.

Travis Audubon December Events — There are many reasons to get outside in the December. Let birds be one of them. Events often fill quickly and some require registration. There is no member meeting this month. Instead there is a Holiday Party.

Travis Audubon Field Trips —A great way to learn more about our central Texas birds is to go on a field trip. Check the website for other trips, and location and registration details. Most trips are free, and some require registration. Travis Audubon welcomes new birders on our field trips!

Beginners Bird Walk at Riata Pond December 7, 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. The Beginners’ Bird Walk is open to birders of all levels and ages. It’s free. It’s fun. Membership is not required. Registration is not required. Some loaner binoculars will be available. Come join us for a walk around a small pond and surrounding woods to look for herons, egrets, ducks, winter warblers, visiting sparrows and hawks. In addition to spotting birds, avian behavior and fun facts will be discussed. No restrooms will be available on site. George Kerr and Judith Bailey will be your leaders.

Birdability Walk at Berry Springs Park December 14, 8:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. No registration required. Learn more about Birdability at this blog.

Austin Christmas Bird Count December 14, Sunrise until 6 p.m. You will need to register for this count. No experience required. You can come out just for the morning or afternoon. This event requires multiple teams surveying their assigned areas within the countdown circle, the count is limited to a very specific geographic area defined by a circle with a 7.5 mile radius centered near McKinney Falls State Park. Learn more about Christmas Bird Counts here!

Blair Woods Family Nature Day December 14, 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Join Travis Audubon for a morning of educational activities at Blair Woods Sanctuary, a natural oasis in east Austin! Activities will include guided walks and nature crafts led by our volunteers. Starting at 11:30, we will have a presentation by our friends at Austin Reptile Shows with live reptiles!This event is free and open to the public.

Compiled by Jane Tillman, Travis Audubon Volunteer