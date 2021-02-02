Compressional Heating: Why temperatures warm before they cool

This week, you are going to hear the First Warning Weather Team mention the term compressional heating quite a bit ahead of our next cold front. It’s a pretty common phenomenon that occurs when temperatures warm due to subsidence. It may sound complicated, but this occurrence will lead to near record breaking temperatures before the front arrives. So let me break it down for you.

The air around us may seem invisible and weightless. But it’s anything but. It’s best to think of the air in the atmosphere as a fluid that is constantly changing temperatures and moving around us. When you hear the term “high pressure” and “low pressure” systems, this is referring to the pressure on the atmosphere due to changes in temperature.

Courtesy of nwclimate.org

A low pressure system is centered around an area of circulation where air is moving counterclockwise in towards the center. As the air meets in the middle, it is forced upwards and condenses. This is also known as “convection”. Since the air is moving upwards and away from the surface of the earth, the air pressure is lower. This upward motion is also the reason why most lows bring us cloudy and rainy weather.

A high pressure, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. Winds around a high come from thousands of feet in the atmosphere and down towards the surface of the earth where they then circulate clockwise and away from the center. When the air (that has weight to it) hits the surface, it results in higher air pressure and is the opposite of convection. This is commonly referred to as “subsidence” which is why we tend to see clear and sunny weather when one is nearby as it does not allow for clouds to grow upwards.

Courtesy of easyscienceforkids.com

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s talk about why temperatures warm ahead of a cold front.

As a high pressure system sits over an area and has air compressing downwards, this also warms as it does so. This is because in meteorology, the Ideal Gas Law states that as a gas (in our case, all the gasses in the atmosphere) decreases pressure, temperatures also decrease. And as gas increases pressure, temperatures increase.

Now in the case of this week’s forecast, we have a cold front headed our way as a high pressure is slowly moving away. The cold air associated with it is more dense than the warm, condensed air of the high pressure, and stays close to the surface. As the high moves away, winds at the surface will be coming out of the southwest, which is another form of compressional heating.

This takes place because winds will be coming from a higher and drier environment. And as this air moves from the higher elevations of West Texas, to the lower elevations of Central Texas, the Ideal Gas Law kicks into gear, increasing the temperature as the pressure increases. Additionally, as our cold front marches towards the high pressure, the warm air is forced up and over the cold front. But as it does so, it also compresses and squeezes the warm air between the cold front and the center of high pressure causing it to warm.

So in all, it’s going to get downright hot this week ahead of our next front. And it’s all because the air ahead of it is going to be squeezed and compressed to the point where it warms until the front pushes on through.