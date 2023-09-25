ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — People in the Austin area woke up to shattered windshields, dented cars, and damaged roofs Monday morning after hail fell from the sky overnight.

KXAN viewers shared their videos and photos of the severe storm from overnight and its aftermath.

Roy Armendariz said he saw baseball-sized hail fall in his Cat Hollow neighborhood. That kind of hail can harm people and animals that are outside. Armendariz said he had to save his pet who was outside in the storm when it started.

“Matter of fact, my dog was in the front yard and got hit, and then it came down like hail,” Armendariz explained. “Causing damage to my vehicle, the house, and my whole neighborhood.”

The Honda dealership in Round Rock sustained thousands of dollars of damage to vehicles in its lot. Cars lined up closes to the frontage road all shared the same characteristics — a severely cracked windshield, shattered back windshield, and dents along the car.

Cars in the dealership lot had cracked and smashed windshields (Photo courtesy KXAN).

KXAN relies on Central Texas viewers to be our eyes and ears on the ground during severe weather events. Whether you’re seeing a crazy cloud formation, a beautiful sunset, giant hail, flooding or possibly a tornado — we’d like to hear about it from you.

Here are some tips on how to snap quality photos and videos.