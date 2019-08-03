Can you take the heat? Austin has a new online resource for hot summer tips and info

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is already seeing some triple-digit heat this summer and even more are expected.

Safety officials with the City of Austin want to remind residents to learn the signs of heat-related illnesses. The City launched a heat awareness webpage as a resource hub surrounding heat safety information, including identified public cooling centers.

Infants, children, older adults, people working outdoors, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions have a higher risk for heat-related illness, but it can happen to anyone. Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses can save you or a loved one’s life:

Heat cramps- If someone experiences muscle pains or spasms in their stomach arms or legs, move them to a cooler location and remove excess clothing.

If someone experiences muscle pains or spasms in their stomach arms or legs, move them to a cooler location and remove excess clothing. Heat exhaustion- If someone experiences heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, nausea or dizziness, move them to a cooler location, remove clothing and have them lie down and take a cool bath.

If someone experiences heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, nausea or dizziness, move them to a cooler location, remove clothing and have them lie down and take a cool bath. Heatstroke- If someone experiences a lack of sweating, red skin, a rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness, seek immediate medical help.

