Can you take the heat? Austin has a new online resource for hot summer tips and info

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is already seeing some triple-digit heat this summer and even more are expected.
Safety officials with the City of Austin want to remind residents to learn the signs of heat-related illnesses. The City launched a heat awareness webpage as a resource hub surrounding heat safety information, including identified public cooling centers.
Infants, children, older adults, people working outdoors, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions have a higher risk for heat-related illness, but it can happen to anyone. Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses can save you or a loved one’s life:
- Heat cramps- If someone experiences muscle pains or spasms in their stomach arms or legs, move them to a cooler location and remove excess clothing.
- Heat exhaustion- If someone experiences heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, nausea or dizziness, move them to a cooler location, remove clothing and have them lie down and take a cool bath.
- Heatstroke- If someone experiences a lack of sweating, red skin, a rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness, seek immediate medical help.
More information: http://www.AustinTexas.gov/HeatAware
WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT:
- Drink plenty of water & avoid beverages containing sugar
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Seek shade often
- Reapply sunscreen & wear a wide-brimmed hat & sunglasses
- Avoid high-energy activities during peak heating hours of the day
- Ensure children and pets are not left in vehicles