Breaking News
El Paso police respond to active shooter situation at mall

Can you take the heat? Austin has a new online resource for hot summer tips and info

Weather

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Austin skyline file photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is already seeing some triple-digit heat this summer and even more are expected.

MORE: Dry soil mean more 100º days to come

Safety officials with the City of Austin want to remind residents to learn the signs of heat-related illnesses. The City launched a heat awareness webpage as a resource hub surrounding heat safety information, including identified public cooling centers.

Infants, children, older adults, people working outdoors, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions have a higher risk for heat-related illness, but it can happen to anyone. Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses can save you or a loved one’s life:

  • Heat cramps- If someone experiences muscle pains or spasms in their stomach arms or legs, move them to a cooler location and remove excess clothing.
  • Heat exhaustion- If someone experiences heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, nausea or dizziness, move them to a cooler location, remove clothing and have them lie down and take a cool bath.
  • Heatstroke- If someone experiences a lack of sweating, red skin, a rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness, seek immediate medical help.

More information:  http://www.AustinTexas.gov/HeatAware

WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT:

  • Drink plenty of water & avoid beverages containing sugar
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Seek shade often
  • Reapply sunscreen & wear a wide-brimmed hat & sunglasses
  • Avoid high-energy activities during peak heating hours of the day
  • Ensure children and pets are not left in vehicles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss