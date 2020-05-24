LIVE BLOG: Storms producing hail popping up in Central Texas

Weather

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN) — Non-severe storms and showers began firing in our far eastern counties just after 2 p.m., and more storms and showers are expected to develop late afternoon, evening and overnight on Sunday in the KXAN viewing area.

Stick with KXAN on-air and online as we continue to track the potential for severe storms during the Memorial Day weekend.

Weather Blog

6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Travis County has been issued until 7 p.m. KXAN meteorologists say it is crucial that you stay inside through the duration of this warning.

5 p.m.

As this storm continues to move east, we’re receiving more reports of hail. Lee County is now seeing some rain and hail. Photos sent in by Lucila Castilleja show pieces of hail around the size of a quarter to a half dollar in Giddings.

  • Hail in Giddings (2) 5-24-20
    Hail in Giddings on Sunday, May 24. Photo by Lucila Castilleja
  • Hail in Giddings 5-24-20
    Hail in Giddings on Sunday, May 24. Photo by Lucila Castilleja

4:45 p.m.

Another video sent to KXAN from Susana Reyes shows more hail moving through Manor. Storms are continuing to move east into Bastrop County.

4:15 p.m.

Storms producing hail are hovering around eastern Travis County in Manor on Sunday afternoon. This video from Coral Guadarrama shows quarter-size hail in her neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 70°
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms 90% 94° 70°

Monday

85° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 85° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 85° 66°

Friday

84° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 84° 65°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

72°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

71°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

69°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

75°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss