LIVE BLOG: Storms producing hail popping up in Central Texas

(KXAN) — Non-severe storms and showers began firing in our far eastern counties just after 2 p.m., and more storms and showers are expected to develop late afternoon, evening and overnight on Sunday in the KXAN viewing area.

Stick with KXAN on-air and online as we continue to track the potential for severe storms during the Memorial Day weekend.

Weather Blog

6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Travis County has been issued until 7 p.m. KXAN meteorologists say it is crucial that you stay inside through the duration of this warning.

#ATXWx Warning! @NWSSanAntonio has issued a Severe T-storm Warning for our area, effective until 7pm. Large hail, damaging winds & continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Stay tuned to local forecasts & remain #WeatherAware. pic.twitter.com/Aon1TrMg94 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 24, 2020

5 p.m.

As this storm continues to move east, we’re receiving more reports of hail. Lee County is now seeing some rain and hail. Photos sent in by Lucila Castilleja show pieces of hail around the size of a quarter to a half dollar in Giddings.

Hail in Giddings on Sunday, May 24. Photo by Lucila Castilleja

Hail in Giddings on Sunday, May 24. Photo by Lucila Castilleja

4:45 p.m.

Another video sent to KXAN from Susana Reyes shows more hail moving through Manor. Storms are continuing to move east into Bastrop County.

4:15 p.m.

Storms producing hail are hovering around eastern Travis County in Manor on Sunday afternoon. This video from Coral Guadarrama shows quarter-size hail in her neighborhood.