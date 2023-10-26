Editor’s Note: This live blog is no longer being updated. Check the KXAN First Warning Weather forecast for the latest.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather moved across Central Texas Thursday morning. Tornado Warnings were briefly issued in various counties across the KXAN viewing area. A live blog of up-to-date weather coverage is below.

5:30 p.m.

A classic October rainstorm fueled by tropical moisture from Hurricane Otis led to over 8 inches of welcome rainfall in parts of the Hill Country Wednesday night. But with the rain falling on drought-stricken soil, how much of an impact will it make on our lake levels?

KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans spoke with a hydrologist on KXAN News at 4 p.m. about what we should expect from Wednesday and Thursday’s rain.

3 p.m.

The City of Austin announced its online flood map website, ATXFloods, is having issues Thursday because of “high traffic volume,” according to a release. Road closure information will also be posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to help the high traffic demand on the site, the City said.

Other information can be found on atxfloodsafety.com

1:45 p.m.

The heavy rainfall Thursday morning led to the closure of one polling location in central Austin.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office announced the Austin Recreation Center, located at 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., would have to close as an early voting site because of flooding. Staff members are now directing voters to go to other nearby locations like the University of Texas Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Avenue, or Austin City Hall, 301 West Second Street.

People can find a list of all the early voting locations on the Travis County clerk’s website. Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

12:40 p.m.

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will open the second flood gate at Starcke dam

11:30 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Hays and Caldwell counties has ended.

11:27 a.m.

Kelly Lane from Falcon Pointe West to Falcon Point East in Pflugerville was closed due to the base washing out from underneath the roadway, making it unsafe for passage. City traffic engineers and construction engineers are on the scene.

“At this time we can not provide an estimate on how long the road will remain closed,” the Pflugerville Police Department said.

11:06 a.m.

New Tornado Warning issued near Hays and Caldwell counties.

The warning includes Uhland and Niederwald until 11:30 a.m.

Damage picked up from Caldwell County near Ridge Road and Shuelke Road (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey) Storm damage near Ridge Road and Shuelke Road (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

9:29 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Hays County expired.

9:13 a.m.

The Lower Colorado River Authority, or LCRA, said it plans to open a floodgate at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam this morning.

According to LCRA, “flows will be fast and water levels will be higher than usual downstream of the dams. Take action to protect people and property that may be affected.”

9:12 a.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Hays County, according to the National Weather Service.

Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

8:40 a.m.

Tornado Warnings expired, per the National Weather Service.

8:37 a.m.

Del Valle Independent School District says students are taking shelter at all DVISD schools; Creedmoor Elementary, Poppum Elementary, Ojeda Middle School. Del Valle ISD is working on being as safe as possible for students.

8:23 a.m.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located at 8:22 a.m. over Mustang Ridge, or 10 miles south of Austin Bergstrom International Airport, moving northeast at 15 mph.

8:20 a.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell County on Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mustang Ridge, or 9 miles north of Lockhart.

The National Weather Service says it was moving north at 20 miles per hour.

It warns flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely, the NWS says.