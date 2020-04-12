Blanco County Judge issues declaration of disaster after tornadoes move through area

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Blanco County Judge Brett Bray issued a declaration of emergency Sunday after a tornado touched down causing damage in the area earlier in the morning.

A tornado that tore through Hofbrau RV Park in the Round Mountain area south of Marble Falls was reported by the National Weather Service at around 5:30 a.m.

The possible track of that tornado that was confirmed near Round Mountain crossed Highway 281 south of Marble Falls, then appeared to weaken as it moved north of Spicewood.

The declaration of disaster implements the county’s Emergency Management Plan makes all county resources available to be used in relief efforts.

The declaration was issued at 8:59 a.m. and will remain in effect for no more than seven days.

Wayne R. Youngblood showed KXAN the tornado’s damage to his property which included trees split in half and a damaged wind wheel.