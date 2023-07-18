AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

Have you ever wondered what the hottest temperature ever recorded in Austin is? What about the longest stretch of below-freezing temperatures? The answers are all below!

What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Austin?

Austin has reached a high of 112° on two separate occasions: Aug. 28, 2011, and Sept. 5, 2000. Five other days have seen temperatures reach 110°.

What is the hottest month on record in Austin?

When averaging high and low temperatures together, August 2011 is the hottest month on record in Austin, with an average temperature of 91.7°. Only one other month in recorded history, July 2022, had an average temperature above 90°.

What is the most 100° days Austin has had in a single year?

2011 stands far above the rest, with 90 days at or above 100°. Four other years recorded more than 60 days of triple-digit heat. For perspective, the yearly average between 1991 and 2020 was 29 days.

What is the most 100° days Austin has seen in a row?

While the summer of 2011 holds the record for most 100° days, it also holds the record for most days in a row at or above 100°. That year, Camp Mabry hit the triple-digit mark every day between July 17 and Aug. 12, a total of 27 days in a row.

Austin has failed to reach 100° in 12 different years since records began, most recently in 1987.

What is the most 105° days Austin has seen in a row?

Currently, August 1923 holds the record for most days in a row at or above 105°. That year, Camp Mabry hit at least 105° every day between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20, a total of nine days in a row. This July is about to overtake the 100-year-old record.

What are the earliest and latest 100° days on record in Austin?

In 1984, Austin hit 100° for the first time on May 4, the earliest on record in the city. Meanwhile, the latest 100° on record occurred on Oct. 2, in both 1923 and 1938. Those dates compare to July 4 and Aug. 30 as the average first and last triple-digit days.

What is the longest period Austin has stayed above 80°?

Between 7 a.m. on June 17, 2023, and 8 p.m. on June 21, the temperature at Camp Mabry never dropped below 80°, a total of 109 hours. That makes it the longest stretch at or above 80° in recorded history.

What is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Austin?

Austin has fallen below 0°F on two occasions, including a low of -2° on Jan. 31, 1949, the coldest on record in Austin. The city dropped to -1° on Feb. 12, 1899.

What is the coldest month on record in Austin?

When averaging high and low temperatures together, January 1930 is the coldest month on record in Austin, with an average temperature of 39.3°. Only one other month in recorded history, February 1899, had an average temperature below 40°.

What is the most freezes Austin has had in a single winter?

In the winter of 1898-99, temperatures in Austin dropped to freezing 57 times, the most on record. Only one other winter, 1924-25, saw more than 50 freezes. Meanwhile, the fewest freezes seen in a single season was four, set in both 1994-95 and 1997-98. Austin averages 19 freezes each winter.

What is the most freezes Austin has seen in a row?

The winter of 1989-90 holds the record for most days in a row with temperatures dropping to freezing. Camp Mabry dropped to 32° or below every day between Dec. 11 and Dec. 25, a total of 15 days in a row.

What are the earliest and latest freezes on record in Austin?

In 1924, Austin dropped to the freezing mark for the first time on Oct. 26, the earliest on record in the city. Meanwhile, the latest freeze on record occurred on April 9, 1914. Those dates compare to Dec. 1 and Feb. 15 as the average first and last freezes.

What is the longest period Austin has stayed below freezing?

Between 3 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2021, and 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, the temperature at Camp Mabry never climbed above 32°, a total of 144 hours. That makes it the longest stretch at or below freezing in recorded history.

What is the largest 24-hour temperature change on record in Austin?

Between 2 p.m. on Feb 22, 2022, and 2 p.m. the following day, temperatures in Austin dropped by 55°, from 86° to 31°. That makes it the largest 24-hour drop in recorded history.

On the opposite end, temperatures rose by 40° between 6 a.m. on Jan. 13, 1962 and 6 a.m. the following day, the largest 24-hour rise ever recorded.

What is the largest 1-hour temperature change on record in Austin?

Between 4 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 1954, temperatures in Austin dropped by 28°, from 105° to 77°. That makes it the largest one-hour drop in recorded history.

On the opposite end, temperatures rose by 18° between 8 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 27, 1954, the largest one-hour rise ever recorded.

Are freezes or 100° days more common in Austin?

Since records began in the 1890s, Austin has recorded a freeze on more than 2,300 days. Meanwhile, the city has reached the triple digits around 1,900 times.

Over recent years, the number of 100° days has been catching up rapidly to the number of freezes. Since 2010, Austin has recorded more than 500 days of triple-digit heat, compared to fewer than 200 freezes.