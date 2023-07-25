Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest May days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest May on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest May on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical May has an average temperature of 7.8°.

May 2022 was the hottest May on record, with an average temperature of 82.3°. On the opposite end, May 1907 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 67.5°. No other May had an average temperature below 70°.

What is the hottest May temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given May day is 86.9°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

May 24, 1925, was the hottest May day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 104°. Three other days in May had temperatures higher than 100°.

What is the coldest May temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given May day is 66.8°, but several days have been much colder than that.

May 1, 1925, holds the record as the coldest May day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 40°. The day after ties with May 7, 1906, as the second-coldest, at 41°.

What is the wettest May on record in Austin?

A typical May in Austin sees 5.04″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry, making it the wettest month of the year.

May 2015 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 17.59″, leading to deadly flash flooding in Central Texas. Four other Mays received more than 10″ of rain.

What is the wettest May day on record in Austin?

May 28, 1929, holds the record as the wettest May day in Austin history, with 6.16″ of rain in one day. Two other days in May received more than 5″.

