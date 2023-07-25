Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest March days in recorded history.

For more weather extremes, click here to see Austin’s heat and cold records, or click here to see Austin’s rain and snow records.

What is the hottest/coldest March on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest March on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical March has an average temperature of 62.8°.

March 1907 was the hottest March on record, with an average temperature of 68.9°. March 2020 and 2017 are right behind, with average temperatures of 68.7° and 68.6° respectively.

On the opposite end, March 1915 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 51.5°.

What is the hottest March temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given March day is 73.3°, but several days have been much warmer than that.

March 28, 1971, holds the record as the hottest March day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 98°. Seven other days in March have topped out at or above 95°.

What is the coldest March temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given March day is 52.2°, but several days have been much colder than that.

March 12, 1948, and March 3, 1943, hold the record as the coldest March days ever in Austin, with low temperatures of 18°.

What is the wettest March on record in Austin?

A typical March in Austin sees 2.88″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

March 2006 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 7.54″, more than 2.5 times the average total.

What is the wettest March day on record in Austin?

March 28, 2018, holds the record as the wettest March day in Austin history, with 3.28″ of rain in one day. March 28, 2006, is right behind, with 3.26″ of rain.

