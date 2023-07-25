Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest June days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest June on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest June on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical June has an average temperature of 83.0°.

June 2022 was the hottest June on record, with an average temperature of 87.7°. On the opposite end, June 1907 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 76.4°.

What is the hottest June temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given June day is 93.2°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

June 26, 2012, is the hottest June day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 109°.

What is the coldest June temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given June day is 72.9°, but several days have been much colder than that.

June 6, 1926, holds the record as the coldest June day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 51°.

What is the wettest June on record in Austin?

A typical June in Austin sees 3.68″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

June 1981 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 14.96″, more than 4 times the average total. Four other Junes have received more than 10″.

What is the wettest June day on record in Austin?

June 6, 1941, holds the record as the wettest June day in Austin history, with 5.81″ of rain in one day. June 11, 1981, is the only other June day to receive more than 5″ of rain.

