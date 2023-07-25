Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest February days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest February on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest February on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical February has an average temperature of 56.1°.

February 2017 was the hottest February on record, with an average temperature of 64.5°. On the opposite end, February 1899 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of just 39.5°. No other February had an average temperature below 40°.

What is the hottest February temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given February day is 66.5°, but several days have been much warmer than that.

Feb. 21, 1996, holds the record as the hottest February day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 99°. Three other February days had highs at or above 95°.

What is the coldest February temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given February day is 45.8°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Five of the top 10 coldest February days came in 1899, including the coldest temperature ever recorded in the month: -1° on Feb. 12. Two days from the 2021 winter storm also feature in the top five coldest temperatures ever recorded in February.

What is the wettest February on record in Austin?

A typical February in Austin sees 1.89″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

February 1903 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 9.41″, almost 5 times the average total. Seven other Februaries have had more than 5″ of rain in total.

What is the wettest February day on record in Austin?

Feb. 21, 1958, holds the record as the wettest February day in Austin history, with 3.05″ of rain. The following day, Feb. 22, ranks as the second-wettest, with another 3″.

