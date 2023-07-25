Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest April days in recorded history.

For more weather extremes, click here to see Austin’s heat and cold records, or click here to see Austin’s rain and snow records.

What is the hottest/coldest April on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest April on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical April has an average temperature of 69.6°.

April 2011 was the hottest April on record, with an average temperature of 76.1°. April 1967 is the only other April with an average temperature above 75°.

On the opposite end, April 1926 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 61.7°.

What is the hottest April temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given April day is 80.3°, but several days have been much warmer than that.

April 17, 2006, and April 2, 1939, tie as the hottest April day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 99°.

What is the coldest April temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given April day is 58.9°, but several days have been much colder than that.

April 1, 1926, holds the record as the coldest April day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 30°. Only four other days in April have recorded a freeze, including two days back-to-back in 1924.

What is the wettest April on record in Austin?

A typical April in Austin sees 2.42″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

April 1915 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 19.82″, more than 8 times the average total. It also ranks as the second-wettest month ever in Austin, behind only September 1921. April 1921 is the only other April with more than 10″.

What is the wettest April day on record in Austin?

April 23, 1915, holds the record as the wettest April day in Austin history, with 10″ of rain in one day. April 6, 1900, had 6.5″, making it the only other April day to receive more than 4″ of rain.

Click here to see Austin’s weather records for other months.