Austin’s first Slight Risk for severe weather this year, what does it mean?

Early this morning, the folks over at the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded the Day 1 Convective Outlook to include Austin in a Slight Risk for severe storms. So what all does this mean?

SPC Day 1 Convective Outlook for 3/16/2021

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what a Convective Outlook is. Convective Outlooks are issued by the SPC that categorize the threats for severe weather for the entire country for the next 3 days. Day 1 Outlooks are issued for the current day. Day 2s would be for the following day. And Day 3s would be for the day after that. Within these outlooks, there’s 6 different threat levels for severe storms.

Within these outlooks, there’s 6 different threat levels for severe storms. Thunderstorms – Non-severe storms expected. Lightning and flooding risks exist with all thunderstorms.

– Non-severe storms expected. Lightning and flooding risks exist with all thunderstorms. Marginal – Isolated severe storms possible. Limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.

– Isolated severe storms possible. Limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity. Slight – Scattered severe storms possible. Short-lived isolated intense storms possible.

– Scattered severe storms possible. Short-lived isolated intense storms possible. Enhanced – Numerous severe storms possible. More persistent and/or widespread, few intense.

– Numerous severe storms possible. More persistent and/or widespread, few intense. Moderate – Widespread severe storms likely. Long-lived, widespread and intense.

– Widespread severe storms likely. Long-lived, widespread and intense. High– Widespread severe storms expected. Long-lived, very widespread, and particularly intense.

Slight Risk History in Central Texas

The last time Central Texas was under a Slight Risk was just last year. On May 24th and 25th, the SPC issued Day 1 Convective Outlooks on both days that included a Slight Risk.

The result?

On May 25th, a cold front ignited a line of showers and storms that remained below severe limits for Central Texas. On May 24th, numerous heavy thunderstorms were reported in and around Austin with several water rescues, 3 to 6 inches of rain, and multiple hail reports of 1/2 an inch to an inch in diamter.

It’s worth noting that in 2020, the SPC issued Day 1 Convective Outlooks that included a Slight Risk for Central Texas an additional 6 times after May 25th. Of these 8 outbreaks, storms met severe criteria 5 of the 8 times. This included a tornado outbreak of three EF-0 tornadoes in Bastrop and Caldwell counties. That’s more than a 50% accuracy rate for predicting severe weather.

5/12/2020 Tornado near Smithville (Courtesy of Gabe Cox/TornadoTrackers)

Prepare Now

It’s highly important that as we continue to head towards the peak of severe weather season (end of April through mid May) to stay weather aware and take caution when severe weather is in the forecast. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts such as having a battery powered weather radio, have your emergency alerts turned on for your phone, and stay tuned to the the First Warning Weather team via television, weather app, and social media.

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple | Android)