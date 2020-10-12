Austin nonprofit sends care packages to Louisiana families after Hurricanes Delta and Laura

Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Louisiana coast is grappling with both new damage from Hurricane Delta, as well as lingering effects from Hurricane Laura, which hit in late August.

Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana Friday afternoon, bringing damaging winds and several inches of rain.

Nonprofit Austin Disaster Relief Network is helping our neighboring state by doubling its response efforts on the Gulf Coast, the organization said.

The network said its collecting ‘Care Kits’ and disaster relief funds for residents in the area. Austinites can get involved by donating online or putting together a Care Kit of their own.

ADRN has already sent two semi-trucks of Care Kits and emergency supplies to Lake Charles, Louisiana after Laura and given out gift cars for gas and food to evacuees, the organization said.

ADRN trained volunteers, called “yellow shirts,” have offered emotional, physical and spiritual support to evacuees still finding refuge in Central Texas.

Austin churches with ADRN are also supporting the effort by partnering with organizations on cleanup efforts and distributing meals for residents, according to the nonprofit.

Right now, ADRN is working with organizations on the Gulf Coast as they figure out what residents there are most in need of. Trained and badged volunteers are ready to give more support to survivors of these disasters if need be.

ADRN is made up of a network of more than 185 Austin churches and thousands of trained volunteers who give relief to survivors in times of crisis.

You can learn more about putting together a Care Kit and donating it to the nonprofit using a one-page guide on ADRN’s website.