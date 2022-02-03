Austin first responders urge people to stay off roads during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Austin Fire Department told KXAN they’ve only responded to around a dozen crashes as a result of the winter storm that rolled through Central Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a result of people heading warnings and staying home.

“Our call volume seems to be about normal right now,” Captain Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), said around 8 a.m. Thursday.

ATCEMS said they responded to someone on the roof of their car early Thursday morning after their car got stuck in a low water crossing. The Manor fire department had to rescue that person, they said. One first responder was being treated for possible hypothermia after that rescue.

“Don’t drive around barricades if there are barricades and certainly don’t drive into water on the roadways,” Noak said.

The Austin Fire Department says they expect roads could get worse during the day Thursday and asked people to continue to stay off of the roads.

“It could be harder for us to get to people,” Eddie Martinez, a division chief with the Austin Fire Department, said. “If you get stuck and you’re not prepared you could get stuck on the roadway for an extended period of time.”