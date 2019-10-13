Austin car service shops see increase in customers after sudden temperature changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Workers from an Austin car shop told KXAN on Friday that they’ve seen an uptick in customers after the sudden temperature change the last few days.

“Normally for every 10 degree it drops, you see about one to two PSI change in your tire pressure,” said Ben Reyes, who is the service manager at National Tire and Battery. The location he manages is just off of Mopac near Highway 183.

“Definitely had quite a few people come in today to get their tires checked,” he said.

The cold weather can also take a toll on your battery, which could explain why he said they had a lot of people come in because they had trouble starting their cars.