Austin allergies flare — when will they improve?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the recent transition from a top-10 hottest September on record to cooler, less humid conditions has many of us opening our windows, some are avoiding the outdoors as pollen levels spike.

Thursday brought another day of “high” concentrations of ragweed and fall elm. Dry, windy weather is known for causing allergy problems, and the recent cold front that brought just that is to blame.

Thursday’s pollen count

This spike comes during the traditional peak of ragweed season. The season for that allergen runs from August through November, and peaks from late September through early October.

Those suffering from allergies should not expect much relief until the weather pattern changes. As humidity returns on Monday, then scattered rain follows during the middle of next week, ragweed and fall elm pollen levels should drop.

