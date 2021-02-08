Arctic front will likely bring extended cold weather to Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The time has arrived.

Last month, we warned you that long range climate models were signaling the possibility that an Arctic outbreak would invade the U.S.

Last week, we informed you that Arctic air was coming and could bring some of the coldest air of the season. Now, we’re monitoring an Arctic front marching south across Texas this week.

For now, confidence is rising on an extended period of cold weather. This cold air is taking its time getting to Central Texas, though. Recent model data shows the first surge of cold air behind a front that is going to stall in North Texas through about Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, another surge of cold air will help push the stalled front through Central Texas by the evening.

Forecast temperatures Tuesday evening, Feb. 10 (tropicaltidbits.com)

Daytime highs on Wednesday across Central Texas will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. As the front passes, showers and thunderstorms will form along and ahead of it. As temperatures drop behind the front, rain looks to continue through the day on Thursday. Thankfully, the rain looks to stop before overnight temperatures drop below freezing.

Be on the lookout for any residual wet spots on roads to potentially freeze over Thursday night, especially on elevated roads, overpasses and bridges.

Forecast temperatures Thursday morning, Feb. 11 (tropicaltidbits.com)

Then it gets downright cold.

The Arctic airmass will keep ushering in cold air through the weekend and into next week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Generally speaking, the trend is for temperatures to be about 10 to 20 degrees colder than what we typically see in February.

Forecast temperatures Saturday morning, Feb. 13 (tropicaltidbits.com)

Right now, you will want to make sure you are taking precaution and have places to bring in your pets and potted plants.

Looking beyond the next seven days, the Climate Prediction Center is keeping the cold air in Central Texas through the middle and latter parts of next week. Some precipitation appears possible during the early and middle parts of next week, which may fall as cold rain, sleet, freezing rain or snow. At this time, it is too soon for specifics on the this Arctic outbreak and potential winter storm.