Air Quality Awareness week kicks off

AUSTIN (KXAN) – This week the NOAA National Weather Service, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of State, the EPS and AirNow are participating in Air Quality Awareness Week 2021. The coalition takes a closer look at air quality and ways to keep it clean.

This year’s theme is Healthy Air – Important for Everyone.

So why is air quality so important? We breathe in about a cup of air every second or 2 gallons every minute. Any particulates or pollution in those breaths go directly into our bodies. (And that’s a lot of air going in & out!)

Small concentrations of pollution are not expected to cause major problems to heathy, able-bodied adults… but vulnerable populations, like that of the elderly, young and those who suffer from chronic diseases or respiratory illnesses, may encounter more severe health issues with poor air quality.

