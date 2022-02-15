6th warmest January on record for 2022

Massive flat topped iceberg floating in the Southern Ocean of Antarctica showing the weathered cracks and fissures on the sides (File/Getty)

In 143 years of record keeping in climate records, January 2022 went down as the 6th warmest on record globally. This top 10 warmest January was, to no surprise, also coupled with near record low sea ice coverage.

According to NOAA, the January global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.60°F above the 20th century average. It’s this average, global temperature that placed January 2022 in the 6th place spot for warmest Januarys on record.

January 2022 also marked the 46th consecutive January, and the 445th consecutive month where global surface and ocean temperatures were above the 20th-century average.

January 2022 climate numbers

2nd warmest January on record in South America

4th warmest January on record in Asia

7th warmest temperature departure in Oceania

North America had above average temperatures, but did not break a top 10 record

Africa had above average temperatures, but did not break a top 10 record

Other notable January 2022 climate events