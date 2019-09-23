6 things to know about this September’s heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we welcome the first day of fall Monday, Sept. 23, we still do not have any cooler weather in sight. Here are some quick facts to know about this unprecedented heat wave at Camp Mabry.
- This has been the hottest September on record, with hourly temperatures averaging 88°
- This September has been hotter than July (July 2019 average: 86.5°)
- Daily high temperatures this month have averaged 100.3°
- We have seen more 100° days this September than ever before (17 days. The previous record was 14 in 2011)
- We have recorded 55 100° days this year, the 5th most on record
- Typically, the first strong cold front of the season comes September 20-21. We will have to wait much longer this year.