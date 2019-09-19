16 flights diverted to ABIA, others delayed due to Houston weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said 16 flights that were headed to Houston have been diverted to Austin due to bad weather.

About 15 arrival and departure flights to and from ABIA were also cancelled.

An ABIA spokesperson said the majority of the flights cancelled appear to be United Airlines flights. At this time, the spokesperson said they are working with passengers to get in touch with airlines to get rebooked on the next available flights.

According the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport was closed at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 20.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.