Winter storm is over; wash your car before it gets rusty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the unexpected things that follow a winter storm is rusty cars. Before a storm, Texas Department of Transportation crews heads out in force to pretreat roads to prevent icing. This pretreatment solution can cause your car to rust, according to AAA.

In Central Texas, the pretreatment solution TxDOT crews use is sodium chloride and water. AAA says drivers can face expensive repairs from this chemical because it can cause rust and damage to parts of your car.

AAA says you try to limit driving during and after a winter storm. Following a winter storm, they recommend washing it if it was driven at all. This is done to remove left over solution that can cause rusting.

However, due to the Austin boil water notice and water restrictions, you should avoid washing your car for a few days.

In the above interview, AAA’s Daniel Armbruster explains how the brine could cause damage to your car.