Winter Olympics and athletes are in jeopardy because of climate change

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Winter Olympics could soon be a thing of the past thanks to climate change.

A recent study found that the number of cities that can safely host the games is dwindling. If current climate goals, set by the Paris Climate Accords, aren’t met, only one city that had previously hosted the Games could host it again.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the team behind the study to learn why these sites are becoming unsafe for athletes, and what we’ll have to do if we want to keep watching people ski and bobsled.

