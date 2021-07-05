Wildfire season is here; what areas are most at risk?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As wildfire season arrives, experts are out in force keeping an eye on conditions. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Brad Smith from the Texas A&M Forest Service about what they look for when monitoring wildfires. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about monitoring wildfires:

BRAD SMITH: During the summer months it changes. The areas more (likely to catch fire) contain shrubs, brush and trees. This is probably the season where the eastern Hill Country, the Central Texas region, are more vulnerable.

What else do you need to know about the hot summer?

Kristen also spoke with some experts who warned this wildfire season may be busier than usual. Also, there are many spots in Austin where it is hotter than others. Trees could help, but low income neighborhoods are missing out. Plus, with such extreme summer heat, there are plenty of ways to get heat stroke.

