Why were speed limits lowered in Austin’s neighborhoods?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Last year, Austin began reducing speed limits across the city. KXAN traffic reporter Amanda Dugan spoke with Eric Bollich with the Austin Transportation Department about why these limits were reduced in neighborhoods and what projects we can expect to see in the coming months. You can see the full interview above.

ERIC BOLLICH – “A lot of times we built and design our streets, particularly what we call a collector street in the neighborhood, you can think of it as one or several streets in and out of some of these subdivisions. They’re just frankly pretty wide, and there’s not much to the design of the street that slows down people beyond knowing that they’re in a residential area.”

