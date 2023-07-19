AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly all of you know about how the temperature, the humidity, the wind direction and wind speed affect our everyday lives.

During this second heat wave Central Texas is experiencing there is another statistic that is being used– one that measures the heat stress in direct sunlight.

It’s the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. In addition to its factoring in the temperature, the humidity and the wind speed is also looks at the sun’s angle and whatever cloud cover there may be.

“Ingredients” that make up the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature

It is not the same as the heat index. The heat index only considers the temperature and the humidity taken in the shade.

The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is a better way to measure the effects of the heat for those who are required to work in the sun/heat. Agencies using the WBGT include the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as military agencies.

More specifically, knowing this statistic allows for experts to know the expected heat stress on the body when the body is in direct sunlight.

Here’s how it works

A wet bulb measures the temperature read by a thermometer covered in that wet cloth. Water evaporates from the cloth cooling the thermometer in the same way we as humans cool our bodies by sweating.

What factors into the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Courtesy: National Weather Service

Second, a black globe is used to measure solar radiation. Solar radiation heats the globe while the wind blowing across it cools the globe.

Finally, the dry bulb takes the air temperature in the shade.

The Wet Bulb Temperature is always lower than the air temperature with one exception. When the relative humidity is 100% the numbers are similar.

While the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature does differ from the Heat Index, the safety tips remain the same. Those who are spending prolonged periods of time outdoors should reduce that time, especially when in direct sunlight. That has been the case much of the time Central Texas has spent in this latest heat wave.

Water should be consumed frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty. After a certain time it will be necessary to replace electrolytes. And apply the sunscreen liberally.

When the WBGT reaches up to 80° to 85° your body will be stressed after 45 minutes. This number goes to to just 15 minutes when the Wet Bulb Temperature reaches 90° and higher.

The body stresses at these intervals working or exercising in the sun

This current heat wave will eventually abate will subside. But, until then, the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature needs to be paid attention to to keep people safe from the heat’s effects.