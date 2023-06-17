AUSTIN (KXAN) — It is widely accepted information that, on the whole, the temperature goes down during the evening and nighttime hours. If they aren’t dropping every hour it could be that they are holding steady. If they go up, it’s not by much.

But a rare event happened late Friday night in Burnet and Georgetown. And, it might have awakened you from a sound sleep.

The midnight temperature at Georgetown Municipal Airport was 83° with a humidity of 59%. The wind was out of the southwest at 12 mph. The sky condition was reported as mostly clear.

Based on this observation it stood to reason that the 1 a.m. temperature should have dropped another degree or two. But that did not happen.

Instead, that 1 a.m. observation showed a temperature of 97°, a 14° increase. The relative humidity dropped to 20°. The wind was from the west wind at 17 mph and a gust of 37 mph. A thunderstorm started to weaken.

Georgetown heat burst

By 2 a.m. the temperature had dropped back to 84° with the dew point up to 67°.

A similar scenario played out in Burnet. The reporting station at Burnet Municipal Craddock Field showed a midnight temperature of 80°, 60% humidity, and a south wind of around 10 mph.

The thunderstorm that developed in the midnight hour began dissipating minutes before the 1 a.m. observation was taken at which time the temperature had swelled to 94° (a 14° increase), a humidity of 24% and strong south winds up to 20 mph with a gust of 36 mph. The next hour’s data showed only a 2° drop in temperature but with humidity up to 36% and that same strong wind.

Burnet heat burst

By 3 a.m. the clouds had cleared, the temperature dropped to 82° with the humidity was back up to 82%.

What caused that unusual temperature swing? It’s called a heat burst. They are atmospheric nighttime events. A heat burst is rare because it needs very specific and unusual atmospheric conditions converging at the same time.

The effects of a heat burst (a) cause the temperature to increase rapidly, (b) the dew points/humidity to decrease significantly, and (c) gusty winds.

They happen during the late spring and summer. Heat bursts occur mainly during the evening/nighttime hours as thunderstorms begin to lose their source of energy, daytime heating.

Let’s make a heat burst. Start with a thunderstorm that is dissipating and a hot, dry environment at the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Combine these two ingredients with a surface inversion, which happens when the temperatures here at the surface are cooler than the layer above it.

When a heat burst occurs and what they do

Weather enthusiasts know thunderstorms develop when moist, unstable air is lifted upwards. Moisture in the clouds condenses causing precipitation to occur. When the updraft ends, the storm is then in a downdraft.

Late last night, the rain that cooled the air falling from the upper atmosphere vaporized when it reached that hot and dry mid-levels of the atmosphere.

From there, it fell rapidly towards the surface causing the temperature to climb, winds to increase and gust, and the humidity to drop. Its rapid fall caused that compressional warming, something that happens when the air is warmed by compressing or squeezing it. It’s that strong gusty wind that just might awaken you.

In doing some further research we came across this nugget. A heat burst in Abadan, Iran happened in June 1967. It is alleged to have sent the temperature to a not-to-be-believed 188°. This number has never been confirmed.