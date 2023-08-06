AUSTIN (KXAN) — While KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team members are experts in the reality of everyday weather and natural disasters, they’re no strangers to depictions of extreme weather in movies.

For KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans, his ranking for the Top 3 best weather movies are as follows:

“Twister” “The Day After Tomorrow” “The Perfect Storm”

How did KXAN viewers’ preferences compare? We reached out via X — formerly known as Twitter — and Facebook to see which weather movies they ranked supreme.

“Twister” and “The Day After Tomorrow” were named popular favorites, along with “The Perfect Storm.” Others listed included “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Geostorm,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Ice Age” and “The Wizard of Oz.”