Weather Q&A: What to expect this hurricane season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just a few weeks left until hurricane season begins, the National Hurricane Center is making final preparations. The 2020 season had many people on edge, with a record number of hurricanes and tropical storms.

According to the NHC, prepping for the 2021 is an acceleration of the improvements they started to to make last year. For example, new modeling software for predicting storm surge that wasn’t supposed to be completed until 2023 will now be ready to use this year.

KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the NHC about the impact the pandemic has had on planning and why it has made evacuations and sheltering in place more difficult.

2021 Atlantic storm names and supplemental names

As we approach 2021 Hurricane Season, the World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has made some changes to storm naming going forward.

  • Ana
  • Bill
  • Claudette
  • Danny
  • Elsa
  • Fred
  • Grace
  • Henri
  • Ida
  • Julian
  • Kate
  • Larry
  • Mindy
  • Nicholas
  • Odette
  • Peter
  • Rose
  • Sam
  • Teresa
  • Victor
  • Wanda

List of supplemental names the World Meteorological Organization will use if there are more than 21 named storms.

