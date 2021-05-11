Weather Q&A: The tricky evacuation of Hurricane Laura

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center is working around the clock to ensure it’s ready. One way it’s doing this is through the creation of new modeling software.

Last year, in what is now one of the worst hurricane seasons on record, those models helped the NHC and state officials evacuate thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Laura.

These evacuations weren’t easy, however. With residents in Louisiana in the direct path of the storm, and Texas residents safe, the NHC had to figure out the best way to warn people and prevent a panic.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the National Hurricane Center about how its new models helped their meteorologists predict where the storm surge was going to land and how they led evacuees out of the storm.