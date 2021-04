AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking the public for help in looking for a man who went missing in 1976, but was reported missing this February.

APD said in a press release they are looking for Brian Thomas Vargo, who was a student at the University of Texas at Austin and 21 years old at the time of his disappearance March 9, 1976, but it took 45 years for someone to report that he was missing.