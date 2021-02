AUSTIN (KXAN) — If last week showed us anything, it is that climate change is real and we are not ready for it. Between 2000 and 2016, more than half of power outages were caused by weather events, according to a 2018 report published in the Reliability Engineering & System Safety Journal.

A 2017 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers said that "Americans will likely experience longer and more frequent power interruptions" as a result of climate change.