AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the possibility of a wintry mix of weather Sunday, Texas Department of Transportation crews are out at major thoroughfares Friday around Austin trying to keep ice from forming on the roads.

TxDOT officials said crews will spray the salt brine mixture used for pretreating roads on big traffic veins throughout the city like Interstate 35, U.S. 183, MoPac Expressway, Loop 360 and U.S. 130 as examples.