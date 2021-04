VOLENTE, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas is in drought with little sign of much rain in the near term.

As our days get longer and hotter, you may be drawn out to any one of the Highland Lakes.

Unlike Lady Bird Lake or Lake Austin, water levels in Lake Travis constantly fluctuate based on rainfall. Since we've been dry lately, the level of Lake Travis has dropped, but not a lot.

The last time Lake Travis was full was in October of 2018, but right now water levels are a little more than 11 feet below average, so it's hardly noticeable.