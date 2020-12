AUSTIN (KXAN) - From working at home, to the lack of travel, plus self isolation; there's a decent chance the pandemic has changed our sense of time. Now there's a chance the pandemic could impact time itself as it may be our chance to transition to a common way of calculating time called Coordinated Universal Time or UTC.

You probably think about time as a local thing, something that's influenced by time zones, holidays and things like daylight saving time. For meteorologists, pilots and even astronauts, this way of thinking can cause problems, which is why they use UTC.