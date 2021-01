AUSTIN (KXAN) - An hour north of Austin sits one of Central Texas' main radar weather sites — the KGRK Doppler radar. This radar is used on a daily basis to track precipitation and storms in and around Austin, but for the past two weeks, it has been offline while undergoing much-needed refurbishments.

The KGRK Doppler tower has provided detailed information to Central Texans for nearly three decades but was reaching the end of its lifespan.