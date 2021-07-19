Unusual summer weather continues this week, here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is another rainy week in Central Texas, unusual for this time of year. This month, we’ve seen record rain and cooler than average temperatures, but why is this happening? Meteorologist Mark Pena spoke with Eric Platt with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels about the system that has messed up our sunny summer.

One thing you need to know about this wet, rainy summer:

ERIC PLATT: We’ve seen high pressure set up over the Pacific Northwest Intermountain Rockies region, bringing a lot of wildfires throughout that area. But for our neck of the woods, we’ve actually stay a little bit out of the way of that high pressure and so that allows more shower and thunderstorm activity.

Learn more about the summer weather:

While this summer hasn’t been as hot as usual, it hasn’t been especially cool. One issue we deal with is the urban heat island effect. We showed you a spray that could help prevent it. Also, pets have been enjoying the cool summer as much as some of us, but they haven’t been enjoying all the snake bites. If it does warm up again, you’ll need to beware of heat stroke. We explained the warning signs.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 72°
Scattered storms, mainly late
Scattered storms, mainly late 60% 95° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Scattered Storms, Mainly AM
Scattered Storms, Mainly AM 40% 90° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 92° 71°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 89° 74°

Friday

92° / 75°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 60% 92° 75°

Saturday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 76°

Sunday

96° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
93°

95°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
95°

95°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
95°

95°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
95°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
92°

89°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
89°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
86°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
83°

82°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

79°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
74°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

