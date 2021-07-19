Unusual summer weather continues this week, here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is another rainy week in Central Texas, unusual for this time of year. This month, we’ve seen record rain and cooler than average temperatures, but why is this happening? Meteorologist Mark Pena spoke with Eric Platt with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels about the system that has messed up our sunny summer.

ERIC PLATT: We’ve seen high pressure set up over the Pacific Northwest Intermountain Rockies region, bringing a lot of wildfires throughout that area. But for our neck of the woods, we’ve actually stay a little bit out of the way of that high pressure and so that allows more shower and thunderstorm activity.

