AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new highway project proposed by Hays County is not going over well with leaders in Travis County.

Hays County and the City of Buda hosted their first open house this week on the upcoming SH 45 Gap study.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes takes an in-depth look at the issue.

Thursday night, dozens came to Sunfield Station in Buda to check out for themselves what the new SH 45 Gap project could look like.

The SH 45 Gap would connect SH 45 Southeast to SH 45 Southwest, making it easier to access South Mopac from Hays County.

Hays County Commissioners are moving forward on the study for the project, despite the fact that Travis County Commissioners don’t want them to.

Travis County Commissioner, Brigid Shea says, “They are planning to connect I-35 with South Mopac which would create South Mopac as a bypass for I-35.”

Shea is concerned not just about the SH 45 Gap but CTRMA’s plan to add up to two toll lanes on South Mopac from Cesar Chavez to Slaughter Lane. She says CTRMA isn’t considering the impact the SH 45 Gap project would have on South Mopac, “If you’re not even going to look at you know making South Mopac a bypass for I-35. And that’s the strange situation we find ourselves in because of frankly, very poor transportation planning.”

Some living in Buda are worried less about that, and more about what this construction could mean for their community.

Mark McNiel, a Buda resident was at the first SH 45 Gap Open House, “I can understand the need for connecting to each end of 45. That makes sense. My concern about it is what else gets built along the side of the road.”

Hays County expects their study to take one to two years, and they’re taking public comment through June 30th.