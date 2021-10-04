Travis County wants you to turn your lights off — here’s how it could save millions of lives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As bird populations start their fall migrations across Central Texas, Travis County’s asking residents to go dark if they can — to help our feathered friends make the trip safely.

Each year, cities across the country take part in Lights Out Nights, an annual event held during peak bird migration. Many birds migrate at night, according to the Travis Audubon Society, using the stars and moon to navigate. But city lights can throw birds of course, which can lead to millions of bird deaths each year.

Travis County’s asking Central Texans to take part in this year’s Lights Out Nights. They’re asking you to turn off unnecessary lights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. now until November 30.

KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the Travis County Audubon Society about the push to save birds. You can watch the full interview above.

Travis Audubon recommends you take the following steps during Lights Out Nights: