AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re looking to get into birding, winter is not only a great time to do so, but Travis Audubon is also making it easier by offering free bird walks around Lady Bird Lake.

These bird walks are family friendly and are perfect for beginners wanting to get more involved in what flies through our Central Texas skies. Although Travis Audubon bird walks are not new, this is the first time they will be offered in downtown Austin.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Chris Gunter, a board member with Travis Audubon Society, to find out how families can get involved in these local bird walks.

Below is a transcript of their conversation. Edits have been made for clarity.

Kristen Currie, KXAN News: We have a lot of favorite birds that call Central Texas home. Here to talk about the birds that call Lady Bird Lake home is Chris Gunter with the Travis Audubon Society. Chris, thank you so much for joining us. Let’s jump right in – what feathered friends can we find out at the lake here in Austin?

Chris Gunter, Travis Audubon Society: The wintertime is, in my opinion, the best time to look at birds on Lady Bird Lake. Because all of our winter birds are here, including all of our water birds, the beautiful egrets. We’ve got the great egrets which are the big white birds with the yellow and orange bill that people see on the lake. We have a multitude of ducks – big variety of ducks, and duck-like birds like Grebes, Pied-Billed Grebes and Little Grebes. And, in addition to the water birds, we have all of our winter warblers. The shorelines are just covered with Yellow Rump Warblers and Orange-crowned Warblers and Ruby-crowned Kinglets. And of course, if you’re lucky, you might get to see a bald eagle.

Currie: There have been a number of eagle sightings on Lady Bird Lake. You guys do monthly bird walks?

Gunter: We sure do. Travis Audubon’s mission is to promote the enjoyment in the understanding and the conservation of birds, and the primary way that we do this is to take people birding. We have always offered free weekly bird walks all around the Austin and Travis County area, but this last year, we we decided we would like to expand our field trip offerings more in the downtown area, in the core part of Austin. The plan is that we will begin doing these monthly walks on Lady Bird Lake every month. The walks will be three hours in length. They will be led by Travis Audubon experts. We will provide binoculars to anybody that needs them. The walks are perfect for beginning partners. And best of all – the walks are free!

Currie: Wonderful opportunities there and like you said, free of cost. Great way to get the family involved. Chris Gunter with the Travis Audubon Society, thank you so much for joining us today.

To register for Travis Audubon’s next bird walk, click here.