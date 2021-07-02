Traveling this weekend? AAA has tips before you hit the road

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The July 4th holiday weekend is looking to be the busiest travel day since the pandemic began. With millions hitting the road, leaving at the right time is essential. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with AAA about traveling this weekend and got some great tips. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about traveling this weekend:

DANIEL ARMBRUSTER: Avoid Friday afternoon and Friday evening, especially on major arteries like Interstate 35. Monday afternoon could be tricky as well. We recommend leaving Monday morning.

More holiday travel issues to watch out for:

You’ll need to get to the airport early if you’re flying this weekend, but how early? There have also been an increase in unruly passengers on flights, Alex Caprariello looked at one case at ABIA. Oh, and if the travel issues weren’t enough, it looks like it is going to rain.