Transforming plastic into oil? Texas researchers explain how they did it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plastic is filling up our landfills and has had a major impact on our environment. Because of this, researchers around the world have been looking for a way to eliminate plastic waste and one team, which includes researchers out of Texas A&M, may have found a solution.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with a member of the team about how they turned a sheet of bubble wrap into oil and a type of lubricant. Watch the full interview above.

What you need to know about turning plastic into oil:

Ali Erdemir: “We were able to convert some of the plastics, like bubble wrap… which is very common, into this kind of liquid oil…. The process is actually done in a reactor, which is heated up to 300 degrees Celsius, which is filled with hydrogen.”

Learn more about the environment:

Earlier this week, the IPCC released their first report on climate change since 2013 and it didn’t look good. Climate change is having an impact on tornadoes, surprise, and it may be a good thing for Central Texas but bad for the southern U.S..

Finally in Austin, one company is getting into the electric vehicle game by making really tiny trucks.

